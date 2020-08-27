Ahead of a rally where former Republican Sen. Gordon Humphrey will speak alongside state Democratic party chair Ray Buckley in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, six other New Hampshire Republicans — including some longtime party activists — announced their support for Biden over President Donald Trump.
The six are Woullard Lett, former president of the Manchester NAACP; Claire Monier, a Republican campaign operative who served in President Ronald Reagan's administration; Peter Spaulding, a co-chairman of Sen. John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign in New Hampshire; former Executive Councilor Bill Cahill; Pamela Diamantis, a principal at Curbstone Financial Management and co-founder of the Impact New Hampshire Fund; and Ken Moulton, former president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Bow Rotary Club.
Humphrey announced his support for Biden before the New Hampshire primary election, one of a list of 100 local "independents" supporting Biden.