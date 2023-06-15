SOCIALSECURITY-BG

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,  on Friday, June 2, 2023. The Senate passed legislation to suspend the US debt ceiling and impose restraints on government spending through the 2024 election, ending a drama that threatened a global financial crisis.  

 Nathan Howard/Bloomberg

House conservatives on Wednesday proposed raising the U.S. retirement age to collect Social Security, handing Democrats damaging political ammunition ahead of the 2024 election.

The proposal by the 176-member House Republican Study Committee would gradually increase the retirement age, ultimately hitting 69 years old for those turning 62 in 2033. The current retirement age for full benefits is 66 and rising gradually to 67.