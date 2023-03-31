Entitlements

The Capitol building in Washington. A new report projects that Congress needs to make changes to Social Security and Medicare before automatic benefit cuts kick in for both programs, which will soon be paying out more than the government takes in in taxes to fund them. 

 Shuran Huang/Washington Post

Medicare recipients will face automatic benefit cuts starting in 2031 and Social Security won't be able to make full retirement payments starting in 2033 unless Congress intervenes, according to a new government report released Friday.

The latest yearly forecast serves as a warning for lawmakers on Capitol Hill -- and for the public -- of the fragile financial health of the federal government's two most expensive programs, which tens of millions of seniors depend on for medical care and retirement benefits.