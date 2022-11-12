The New Hampshire Institute of Politics backed out of hosting another organization's election panel after the institute's director was informed Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and attorney who represented former President Donald Trump in lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election, would be on the panel.
Giuliani had been invited to participate in a panel on elections organized by the New Hampshire Journal, a conservative website, which was to be held at Saint Anselm College's Institute of Politics.
On hearing Giuliani would be on the panel, Institute of Politics Director Neil Levesque said he refused to host or participate in the panel.
"The New Hampshire Institute of Politics is in the democracy business," said Levesque in an emailed statement. "When I was informed that Mayor Giuliani was intending to participate in a panel on elections, I refused to host or participate in the panel. We chose not to provide a platform for an individual who has actively worked to undermine the integrity of our elections."
The Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College often serves as a venue for political events from book talks to televised debates.
Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at one of the institute's regular "Politics and Eggs" events in August. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the series in September, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was the speaker last month.
The New Hampshire Journal did not respond to an emailed inquiry about the event.