The New Hampshire Institute of Politics backed out of hosting another organization's election panel after the institute's director was informed Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and attorney who represented former President Donald Trump in lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election, would be on the panel. 

Giuliani had been invited to participate in a panel on elections organized by the New Hampshire Journal, a conservative website, which was to be held at Saint Anselm College's Institute of Politics.