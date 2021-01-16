A local gun-rights group advised its members to stay away from the State House this weekend, warning that no local group planned any protest against the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
No protesters were at the State House on Saturday, though law enforcement around the country was braced for armed demonstrations in state capitals.
State police said last week they expected weekend protests, but there were no barricades around the State House and little visible law enforcement presence Saturday. One New Hampshire State Police cruiser was parked near the State House Saturday morning.
Department of Safety spokesman Paul Raymond said law enforcement would be watching for any demonstrations Sunday following a warning from the FBI about protests that could turn violent.
A flyer circulated on social media had advocated for demonstrations in Concord this weekend, but J.R. Hoell of the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition said he could not figure out who was behind the call to protest — which worried him.
“There was no reputable group behind it. We couldn’t find any group behind it,” Hoell said Saturday. “It led nowhere.”
Hoell said he did not think the calls to protest, aimed at gun-rights advocates and supporters of Trump, were in earnest. He advised people to avoid protests this weekend.