INFRASTRUCTURE

Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Vt., on July 11. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by John Tully Flooding in downtown Montpelier, Vt., on July 11.  

With $14 billion in new federal funding, the infrastructure law was supposed to jolt efforts to protect the U.S. highway network from a changing climate and curb carbon emissions that are warming the planet. New records show the effort is off to an unsteady start as hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent elsewhere.

Last year, 38 states made use of a provision in the law to shift about $755 million to general-purpose highway construction accounts, according to Federal Highway Administration records. The sum is more than one-quarter of the total annual amount made available to states in two new climate-related programs.

