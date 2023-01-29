Gov. Chris Sununu said on Sunday that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat out Donald Trump in the New Hampshire GOP primary in 2024.
The comments come less than 24 hours after the former president kicked off his comeback campaign with an appearance in the Granite State.
“He (DeSantis) would probably win New Hampshire right now, without a doubt,” Sununu said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash. “I think other candidates will look to get in this spring or into the summer.”
Sununu acknowledged DeSantis has yet to formally announce a run for president, but “he has hundreds of millions of dollars.”
Sununu said Trump “could” win the first GOP primary state in 2024, as he did in 2016.
“He could. I don’t think he will,” Sununu said. “I think a lot of folks understand that he’s going to be a candidate, but he’s also going to have to earn it. And that’s New Hampshire. Even if you’re the former president, you’ve got to come and earn it person to person.”
A recent University of New Hampshire poll showed DeSantis leading Trump 42% to 30% among likely GOP primary voters in the Granite State, with all other potential candidates, including Sununu, finishing in single digits.
Speaking at the annual state GOP meeting before roughly 500 people at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, Trump hit upon many of the same themes he used in 2016 and 2020, including closing the border, safeguarding election integrity and preserving New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Republican primary.
He cited his successes as president and railed against Democrat leadership and policies he says are endangering America.
“In 2024, we stop the communists. We stop the Marxists. If we don’t stop them, that’s going to be the end,” Trump said.
On Sunday, Sununu described Trump’s speech as “mundane.”
“The response we have received is, he read his teleprompter, he stuck to the talking points, he went away,” Sununu said.
“So he’s not really bringing that fire, that energy, I think, that a lot of folks saw in ‘16. I think, in many ways, it was a little disappointing to some folks. And even he acknowledged it wasn’t his best. He came to a predetermined crowd, not one of his big rallies.”
Sununu said he is considering a run for president in 2024 but has yet to make a decision.
“I mean, obviously folks are talking about it, but I really don’t have a timeline,” Sununu told Bash.
“I’m spending a lot of time naturally trying to grow the party, as Republicans, talk to independents, talk to the next generation of potential Republican voters that right now no one is really reaching out to. But I think we have a lot of hope and optimism and a way to kind of want them to be on our team. And they should want to be on our team. I think we have done that really well in New Hampshire, trying to bring that a little bit to the table, and then, down the road, if that leads into something bigger, so be it.”
Sununu was asked for his reaction in the aftermath of video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis being made public.
Nichols, a 29-year old Black man, was stopped Jan. 7 for alleged reckless driving. Video footage shows officers violently pulling him out of his car, pushing him to the ground and firing a taser before he ran away.
When officers caught up to Nichols, they beat him with a baton and kicked and punch him for nearly three minutes. He died in the hospital three days later as a result of his injuries.
Sununu called the video footage “gut-wrenching.”
“I think the first time when I saw it, you see it as a…I see it as a dad, right, and what that father must have been going through watching that,” said Sununu. “But then, obviously, I do have to transition. And I think, OK, well, I’m the governor of the state. I oversee police standards and training. I oversee state police and law enforcement. What are we doing at our level? And so you want to make sure that those, that there’s a sense of accountability.”
Nichols’ death generated calls for reform as protests were held across the country. Many lawmakers called for Congress to address police reform, with some saying it is time to revisit the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Bash asked Sununu is he believes the federal government should take the lead in having a uniform set of police rules and regulations on a national level.
“I don’t mind the federal government creating guidelines, but let’s understand what’s important and what the issues are in a New York City, or in Boston, or in New Hampshire, or in an Arizona might all be very, very different,” said Sununu. “How we train is very different. In New Hampshire, we have one centralized training facility for local and state enforcement. So it allows us, when we change one of our processes, it makes sure that it goes to the whole system. Not every state does it that way.”
“So I think the guidelines are OK, making sure that certain issues of mental health and mental illness, of safety of officers, of issues of bail reform and all of these sort of things,” added Sununu. “They can provide those guidelines, but I do believe that states and cities and towns really need to make a lot of those decisions on their own.”