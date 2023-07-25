CONCORD — Now a popular lame-duck chief executive, Gov. Chris Sununu will attend a pivotal Republican Party dinner featuring a nearly full cast of presidential wannabees this week in Iowa, which will host the first caucus.

Sununu said Run GenZ, a 501c(4) non-profit backing younger conservative trailblazers, invited him to the Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines event Friday, which will draw former President Donald Trump and other top rivals.