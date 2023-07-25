CONCORD — Now a popular lame-duck chief executive, Gov. Chris Sununu will attend a pivotal Republican Party dinner featuring a nearly full cast of presidential wannabees this week in Iowa, which will host the first caucus.
Sununu said Run GenZ, a 501c(4) non-profit backing younger conservative trailblazers, invited him to the Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines event Friday, which will draw former President Donald Trump and other top rivals.
Some thought Trump might boycott the event out of pique with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who like Sununu has stayed neutral in the 2024 presidential race.
Reynolds has appeared with and said nice things about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump backed Reynolds in her 2018 and 2022 winning campaigns.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whose campaign admits to no Iowa caucus strategy, is the only major candidate who will not attend.
Before dropping his White House ambitions, Sununu had been vocal about his optimism that his positive, free-market message would have done well in the first caucus state, which often — though not always — gives a boost to candidates with evangelical Christian credentials.
Sununu last traveled to Iowa in July 2022, when he attended the Run GenZ Summer Summit, and he took part in a fireside chat with his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu, and ex-Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad on the importance of the early voting tradition.
Sununu leaves Friday morning and plans to return Sunday morning. None of his travel will be taxpayer-paid, a spokesperson said.