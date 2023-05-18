Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. gather at the Zaragoza-Ysleta international bridge, between Mexico and the United States

Migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. gather at the Zaragoza-Ysleta international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after the lifting of COVID-19 era Title 42 restrictions that have blocked migrants at the border from seeking asylum since 2020.

 REUTERS

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a case in which Republicans sought to keep in place a policy introduced under former President Donald Trump that had let American officials quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants at the U.S.-Mexican border.

The policy, known as Title 42, was implemented by Trump’s administration in March 2020 — early in the COVID-19 pandemic — as a measure tied to a public health emergency. President Joe Biden’s administration allowed the policy to expire last week, with new asylum restrictions taking effect.