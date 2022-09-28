Sturm, Ruger & Co.

In this file photo, worker Marilyn MacKay assembles a rifle at the Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. gun factory in Newport, N.H.

 ERIC THAYER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Congressional Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the U.S. Commerce Department to curb assault weapons exports and increase oversight of gun exports after a Trump-era ruling to ease firearms export laws pushed sales up, according to a letter sent on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

The lawmakers wrote that they have "grave concern about Commerce Department actions that have weakened oversight of assault weapon and high-capacity magazine exports, padding the gun industry's profits while putting deadly weapons in the hands of corrupt actors around the world."