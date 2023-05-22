A composite image of text messages exchanged between Ron DeSantis and businessman Lev Parnas in 2018

A composite image of text messages exchanged between Ron DeSantis and businessman Lev Parnas in 2018, when DeSantis was campaigning as a Republican candidate for Florida governor are seen in this photo illustration.

 HANDOUT/VIA REUTERS
Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman, stands in the yard of his home

Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman, stands in the yard of his home wearing an ankle-monitoring bracelet in Boca Raton, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2023. 

BOCA RATON, Florida  - Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas and his business partner were arrested in 2019, accused by the U.S. government of funneling a Russian oligarch’s money into American political campaigns. One recipient of Parnas’ donations -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- has said he was barely an acquaintance.

“The governor does not have a relationship with these individuals,” DeSantis’ spokesperson at the time, Helen Aguirre Ferré, said in a statement on Oct. 10, 2019. Six days later, DeSantis told reporters that Parnas "was just like any other donor, nothing more than that.”