David Lebryk

David Lebryk and his team play a crucial role in coordinating and determining precisely how much money the Treasury Department needs to borrow to finance the federal government. 

 Washington Post photo by Bill O’Leary

At the beginning of every workday, from his second floor office in the U.S. Treasury Department, Dave Lebryk starts his morning looking at a color-coded dashboard tracking the most critical operations of the largest payment system in the world.

More than $6 trillion flows out of the Treasury every year in payments, salaries and purchase orders, and more than $5 trillion flows in, mostly through tax collections and fees. Lebryk's job is to make sure that these billions of transactions go smoothly. The dashboard, chock full of information from the thousands of employees under his purview, helps him keep track of it all, with green showing where functions are normal, yellow for where issues are emerging and red for problems requiring his immediate attention.