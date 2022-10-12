JOHNSTON, R.I. - Seth Magaziner, a Democrat running for an open House seat, stood in a senior center in this working-class Providence suburb last week to warn that voting for his opponent would threaten Social Security checks.

His message on this day and throughout his campaign to voters has been clear: You will live to regret venting your frustrations at the status quo by voting for his opponent and potentially handing control of the House to Republicans.

Leavitt Pappas

Karoline Leavitt and Rep. Chris Pappas