WASHINGTON -- With a possible partial government shutdown looming in two weeks amid what a senior Democrat called a Republican "civil war," House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday vowed to bring a defense spending bill to a vote "win or lose" this week despite resistance from hardline fellow Republicans.

Hakeem Jeffries, the top House Democrat, faulted the Republicans who hold a narrow 221-212 majority in the chamber as they bicker over spending and pursue a new impeachment drive against President Joe Biden while the United States faces a possible fourth partial government shutdown in a decade.