FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader McCarthy arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

Top Republicans on Monday rallied quickly behind Donald Trump's efforts to discredit the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago Club, embracing his claims, presented without evidence, that it was a political attack intended to impede his chances to run again for the White House.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a top Trump ally, responded with a threat to the Justice Department, vowing to investigate the agency if the Republicans win back the House in the midterm elections. Claiming without evidence that the department has "reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization," McCarthy warned, "Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar."