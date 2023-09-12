House of Representatives returns from summer break facing looming deadline to avoid government shutdown while spending talks continue on Capitol Hill in Washington

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) delivers a statement on allegations surrounding U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as the House of Representatives returns from its summer break facing a looming deadline to avoid a government shutdown while spending talks continue on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2023. 

WASHINGTON - Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called for an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden encouraged by his party's right flank - a move certain to further divide lawmakers as they struggle to passing legislation to avoid a government shutdown.

"I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," McCarthy told reporters.