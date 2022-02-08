Eric Lander, a top science adviser to President Joe Biden and the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, has apologized after a White House review found evidence that he bullied and demeaned staffers.
The internal review, prompted by a workplace complaint last year, found credible evidence that Lander had violated the White House's "Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy" by treating staffers disrespectfully. On the day he was inaugurated, Biden established a zero-tolerance policy for workplace harassment, saying, "if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No ifs, ands or buts."
Lander, who has been involved in the Biden administration's work on the coronavirus pandemic, will continue working with the Biden administration but will face disciplinary measures "to correct the behavior," an OSTP spokesperson said.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday called Lander's actions "inappropriate" but defended the Biden administration's vetting of Lander ahead of his nomination, as well as the results of the internal investigation. Psaki noted that it was because of Biden's workplace policy that the "full and thorough investigation" happened.
"Following the conclusion of the thorough investigation into these actions, senior White House officials conveyed directly to Dr. Lander that his behavior was inappropriate and the corrective actions that were needed, which the White House will monitor for compliance moving forward," Psaki said.
Psaki also said that Lander had sent a note to his staff Friday, which was obtained by The Washington Post. In it, Lander acknowledged that he'd failed to "set a respectful tone for our community."
"I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way," Lander wrote. "It is never acceptable for me to speak that way. I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time."
Politico first reported that the investigation had been sparked by a complaint from Rachel Wallace, Lander's then-general counsel, last year after she accused him of bullying. Politico obtained a January briefing on the review's findings. In the recording, Christian Peele, the White House's deputy director of management and administration for personnel, said the review found evidence "of instances of multiple women having complained to other staff about negative interactions with Dr. Lander, where he spoke to them in a demeaning or abrasive way in front of other staff."
In an interview with Politico, Wallace said Lander "retaliated against staff for speaking out and asking questions by calling them names, disparaging them, embarrassing them in front of their peers, laughing at them, shunning them, taking away their duties, and replacing them or driving them out of the agency."
"Numerous women have been left in tears, traumatized, and feeling vulnerable and isolated," she said.
The White House, in statements to The Post, did not mention Wallace by name, but said that while the internal review did not find credible evidence of gender-based discrimination, it did deem it appropriate to reassign the complainant.
In his note to staff, Lander said he "deeply" regrets his actions and that he will "take concrete steps to promote a better workplace." Per a White House spokesperson, Lander has met with senior administration officials to talk about the seriousness of his offense.
Lander's position as head of the OSTP was elevated to Cabinet-rank by Biden last year and he stood next to the president last week when he announced the relaunch of the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative. He is scheduled to testify about accelerating biomedical research Tuesday before the House's Health Subcommittee.
When pressed by reporters Monday on why Lander was not fired from the administration, Psaki said no one in the White House believes Lander's behavior is acceptable, but that he "is expected to comply" with steps to make the OSTP a safe workplace. "The president's objective is to prevent this behavior from ever happening again," Psaki said.