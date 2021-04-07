WASHINGTON - The Treasury Department on Wednesday outlined proposed tax increases on businesses to raise $2.5 trillion over 15 years, measures aimed at paying for President Joe Biden's jobs and infrastructure package.
In a 19-page report, Treasury officials called for more than a half-dozen tax measures affecting U.S. companies, including an increase in the corporate tax rate and subjecting the overseas earnings of businesses to higher tax rates. These tax proposals probably will be the most controversial element of Biden's infrastructure legislation, and they have already drawn criticism from congressional Republicans and some Democrats.
Biden has defended the proposed tax hikes as necessary to pay for his more than $2 trillion jobs proposal, which would devote hundreds of billions of dollars to repairing U.S. infrastructure and supporting clean energy technology, among myriad other measures. Unlike the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that passed in March, the cost of which was almost entirely added to the national debt, the White House has said it will seek to pay for the infrastructure plan through tax hikes on businesses and corporations.
The centerpiece of the plan is in increasing the corporate rate from 21% to 28%, after President Donald Trump's 2017 tax law cut it from 35% to 21%. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose vote the White House may need to approve the measure, has balked at that proposal. Manchin said he and other centrist Senate Democrats would insist on lowering the number to 25%.
The report released by the Treasury also details more than $700 billion in new government revenue through revamping America's international tax system. In particular, the plan would increase the global minimum tax paid by U.S. firms operating abroad from about 13% to 21%. It would also repeal provisions from the Republican tax law that the Biden administration says encourages outsourcing of U.S. manufacturing and production. Biden's plans in these areas have been criticized by American business groups and congressional Republicans.
"What the president proposed this week is not an infrastructure bill," Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said this month. "It's a huge tax increase, for one thing. And it's a tax increase on small businesses, on job creators in the United States of America."
The Treasury report included an analysis showing a rising share of income from multinational corporations ending up in tax havens, along with data showing that few countries collect less revenue from corporations than the U.S.
Conservatives have called these measures misleading. Donald Schneider, who served as chief economist to Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee said the revenue declines are overstated because of temporary provisions in the GOP-written tax law. Schneider said the analysis also misses the rise in pass-through entities, which make the fall in corporate revenue appear larger than it actually is.
The Treasury plan also calls for beefing up corporate tax enforcement at the IRS, shifting subsidies for fossil fuel production to clean energy production, and pushing a global minimum tax through international negotiations.