Troy officials closed town offices this week after receiving threats directed against selectmen and town employees.
A Facebook announcement stated that the town offices will only allow in people who have scheduled appointments.
“We will be open normal hours, however the doors will be locked for the time being. Sorry, but this seems to be required by prudence at this time,” the statement read.
The threats come after it was reported Police Chief David Ellis took part in last week’s protest in Washington, D.C., in which supporters of President Donald Trump turned violent and stormed the U.S. Capitol building.
The violent mob sent members of Congress into secure lock-up and halted the counting of the electoral votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. Four people were killed during the mob-actions, including a Capitol Hill police officer.
Ellis has said he did not take part in the violence, and was upset to see members of the mob attack police. The town has so far stood behind Ellis.