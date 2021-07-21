DURHAM -- Former President Donald Trump remains the most popular Republican to run in 2024, but two of every three New Hampshire voters would rather he not run, according to a poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led all other potential GOP contenders.
The results weren’t as good for former Vice President Mike Pence, whose candidacy was favored by only 1%.
The online poll sampled the views of 1,794 likely New Hampshire registered voters, including 770 Republicans who ranked the 2024 candidates.
The survey from July 15-19 has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5% for the presidential horse race.
In the poll, Trump led all other Republicans with 49% support, followed by DeSantis with 18%.
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (5%) and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (3%) were the only others to get at least 1%.
Asked to give their second choice, 39% picked DeSantis, 7% went for Trump and 6% each went for Pence and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got 5%, and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Haley each received 4%.
Survey Center Director Andrew Smith said Trump’s backing among the GOP wasn’t surprising, but it isn't likely to last.
“While Trump is currently the first choice New Hampshire Republicans, it is important to note that this is based largely on name recognition,” Smith said.
“Past party nominees are almost always the early frontrunner in nomination contests, but as other candidates begin to actually campaign, support for the candidate who lost the last election drops.”
DeSantis hasn’t taken any testing-the-waters trips to New Hampshire or other 2024 early voting states as he faces re-election for governor in 2022.
GOP political strategist Jim Merrill said the numbers for DeSantis are “exceptionally strong,” but it's early.
“At the same time, these are numbers you’d much rather see in late 2023 -- (there's a) long way to go,” Merrill said.
Asked whether Trump should run again, 33% said he should and 66% said he should not.
Trump’s backing was strong among Republicans (69%) but weak among swing voters (18%).
Smith said Trump’s support among Republicans was the highest since UNH posed the question following the 2020 election.
The UNH poll also asked likely voters to judge Trump’s place in history.
Among all likely voters, 53% said he will go down as one of the worst presidents in history, and 24% said he was one of the best. The rest said Trump was average or had no opinion on the matter.