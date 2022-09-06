Trump reaches out to Sununu over N.H. Senate race
An aide to Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed former President Donald Trump called the governor and they discussed the U.S. Senate Republican primary in New Hampshire.

Sununu urged Trump to play a role in the contest, according to spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The political intrigue over former President Donald Trump’s involvement in New Hampshire’s federal elections grew Tuesday as an aide to Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed Trump had reached out to the governor about the U.S. Senate race.

Sununu spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt said Trump initiated the discussion.