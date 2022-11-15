A trio of longtime Republican operatives will lead Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, which the former president was expected to announce Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., according to five people familiar with the staffing decisions.

There are expected to be notable differences from his 2020 campaign, advisers say. His nascent presidential bid is not currently expected to have a traditional campaign manager, with multiple advisers in top roles, according to some of the people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Trump is famous for firing campaign managers.