Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating Republican efforts to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in the state, a South Carolina judge ruled Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) has said that her inquiry is examining "the multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere." Because Meadows does not live in Georgia, she could not subpoena him to testify but filed a petition in August for him to do so.