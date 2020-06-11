President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement of Matt Mowers Thursday in the Republican primary to challenge Rep. Chris Pappas for the first district congressional seat.
Matt Mayberry is running against Mowers in the primary.
This is the first endorsement Trump has made in the state's three Republican primaries. The president has yet to weigh in on the race to take on Rep. Ann Kuster in the second district, or on the contentious Senate primary between Don Bolduc and Corky Messner.
Trump's first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, has also endorsed Mowers.
Matt @Mowers is a champion for the Great State of New Hampshire! He was a winner in my Administration and he will always put America First. Strong on our Military, Vets, Low Taxes and the...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
...Second Amendment. Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement! We need him in Washington now! #NH01 https://t.co/K4xoUlQiAI— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020
Mowers worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, before being appointed chief of staff and chief policy officer in the Global AIDS Coordinator in the U.S. State Department. He started his career in former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's office, before coming to New Hampshire as executive director of the state's Republican party from 2013 to 2015. He worked as New Hampshire director for Christie's 2016 presidential campaign, before coming to the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016.