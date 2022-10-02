TRUMP

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden after a meeting at the White House on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - Former president Donald Trump is facing blowback for an inflammatory online message attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that many viewed as a threat.

"He has a DEATH WISH," Trump posted late Friday on his Truth Social platform, criticizing McConnell for agreeing to a deal to fund the government through December. He also disparaged McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's transportation secretary and was born in Taiwan, in racist terms, calling her "his China loving wife, Coco Chow!"