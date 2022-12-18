FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville

Former President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, on June 5, 2021. 

Donald Trump awaits the most serious blow yet from House lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — a possible recommendation that he be prosecuted just as he’s launching a comeback bid for the White House.

The committee is poised to decide Monday whether to refer Trump and several advisers to the Justice Department for criminal charges for their conduct in connection with the deadly insurrection in 2021. It culminates an 17-month investigation by the panel, which will also unveil its findings in a massive report.