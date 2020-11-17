President Donald Trump has fired the director of the federal cybersecurity agency that last week vouched for the security of the Nov. 3 election.
Trump announced the firing of Chris Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), via tweet Tuesday evening.
“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud — including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” Trump tweeted, making claims that have repeatedly been rejected by courts and state election officials. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”
Krebs was a Trump appointee to the position, which is within the Department of Homeland Security.
Last week, CISA released a statement calling the election “the most secure in American history” and contradicting Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud.
After that statement, Reuters reported that Krebs, who worked on protecting the election from hackers but drew the ire of the Trump White House over efforts to debunk disinformation, had told associates he expected to be fired.
A CISA spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
The Reuters report prompted an outpouring of support from security experts around the country, who praised Krebs for his bipartisan work in the past two years.
Krebs angered the White House over a website run by CISA dubbed “Rumor Control,” which debunks misinformation about the election, according to the three people familiar with the matter.