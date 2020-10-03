WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said in a video from his hospital room on Saturday that he felt "much better" and hoped to be "back soon," after a day of contradictory messages from the White House about his condition following his COVID-19 diagnosis.
"Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days," Trump said, seated at a round table in front of an American flag.
In a four-minute video posted on Twitter, Trump, looking tired and wearing a jacket and open-necked shirt, said he "wasn't feeling so well" when he first arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that the next few days would be crucial in his fight against the coronavirus.
The address came hours after differing assessments of his health from administration officials left it unclear how ill the president had become since he tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday night.
A White House team of doctors said Saturday morning that Trump's condition was improving and that he was already talking about returning to the White House. One doctor said Trump had told them "'I feel like I could walk out of here today.'"
Within minutes, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave reporters a less rosy assessment, telling reporters, "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."
Meadows, whose initial comments were delivered on condition that he not be identified, altering his tone hours later, telling Reuters that Trump was doing "very well" and that "doctors are very pleased with his vital signs."
Trump, 74, left the White House and was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington on Friday just hours after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The New York Times said the decision to transport Trump to the hospital came after he had experienced difficulty breathing and his oxygen level dropped, prompting his doctors to give him supplemental oxygen, according to two sources that the newspaper said were close to the White House.
White House doctor Sean P. Conley told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday that Trump had not experienced difficulty breathing, and was not given oxygen at Walter Reed.
"The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made," Conley said. He declined to give a timetable for Trump's possible release from the hospital.
Trump tweeted praise for the medical staff at Walter Reed, and other institutions that have joined them, saying they are "amazing" and that with their help, "I am feeling well!"
The White House has said Trump will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure. He had no public events scheduled on Saturday.
A number of other prominent Republicans have also said they tested positive for COVID-19 since Trump's announcement, including Republican Sens. Mike Lee, Thom Tillis and Ron Johnson, former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.
Vice President Mike Pence, who would take over presidential duties if Trump became severely ill, tested negative, a spokesman said. The former Indiana governor, 61, is working from his own residence about three miles from the White House.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was himself hospitalized with COVID-19 in April, told reporters on Saturday he had no doubt Trump would make a strong recovery.
"He's a naturally obviously very resilient character and I'm sure he'll come through it very well," Johnson said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Trump and his wife on Saturday, wishing them a speedy recovery, Chinese state TV said.
Election Day looms
The Trump campaign on Friday suspended in-person campaign events involving the president or his family. But Pence will continue stumping for the president and Trump's campaign said on Saturday that Pence will host an Oct. 8 event in Peoria, Ariz.
Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will work from home, according to a senior campaign official.
Biden pulled ads attacking Trump off the air but otherwise continued his campaign, traveling to Michigan on Friday after testing negative for the virus.
In a Twitter post on Saturday, Biden urged Americans to don masks. "Don't just do it for yourself. Do it for the people you love."
Pence's Oct. 7 debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will go forward as planned, organizers said.
The virus could complicate Trump's push to install conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.
Lee and Tillis are both members of the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to begin hearings on Barrett's nomination on Oct. 12.
On Saturday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said all Senate floor activity would be rescheduled until after Oct. 19, but committee work, including Barrett's confirmation hearing, would continue.