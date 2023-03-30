Former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally in Waco, Texas

Former President Donald Trump looks on after concluding his speech during the first rally for his reelection campaign at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party’s nomination if charged with a crime.