Outside the courthouse

Demonstrators and counter-demonstrators gather outside the federal courthouse in Washington where Donald Trump was arraigned on the latest charges against him on Thursday.

 JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss in what prosecutors call an unprecedented effort by the then-president to undermine the pillars of American democracy.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has overseen the federal investigation, looked on from the courtroom's front row as Trump entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

Trump in court

Former President Donald Trump sits between his attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro during his arraignment Thursday in Washington. 