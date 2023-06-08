FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump visits Aberdeen, Scotland

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, on May 1.

 RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS

Former President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Thursday that he has been indicted by the Department of Justice, apparently for mishandling sensitive government documents.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.