WASHINGTON (Reuters) — House Republicans will be putting forward their own proposal on police reform, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday. He told reporters it would focus on reform, transparency and accountability, adding that he supported a ban on chokeholds.
McCarthy said House Republican lawmakers would be meeting later Thursday with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is working on police reform legislation in the Senate, adding that they could have a joint proposal.
Democrats, who have the majority in the House, on Monday unveiled a sweeping plan to combat police violence and racial injustice.
Cuomo: Keep Columbus statues
NEW YORK (Reuters) — New York should keep statues honoring Christopher Columbus even though the brutalization of the West Indies inhabitants he encountered on his voyages to the New World is inexcusable, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.
Cuomo said Columbus was an important figure for Italian Americans, symbolizing their contribution to New York, and for that reason.
“I understand the feelings about Christopher Columbus and some of his acts, which nobody would support,” Cuomo said at a briefing. “But the statue has come to represent and signify appreciation for the Italian-American contribution to New York.”
Jefferson Davis statue toppled
(Reuters) — Protesters toppled a statue of the president of the Confederacy in Richmond, Va., late on Wednesday, the latest monument to be torn down during nationwide demonstrations demanding an end to racial injustice.
Footage posted on social media showed the statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate states during Civil War, being pulled into a tow truck and hauled away as people cheered. The base of the statue was covered with graffiti.
It stood along Richmond’s Monument Avenue, which is lined with statues of several prominent Confederate figures. The city served as capital of the Confederacy for almost all of the war.
Seattle mayor: No troops
SEATTLE (Reuters) — The mayor of Seattle said on Thursday it would be unconstitutional and “illegal” for President Donald Trump to send military forces there to clear protesters occupying part of the city.
Mayor Jenny Durkan’s comments at an afternoon news conference came in response to tweets by Trump vowing on Twitter to “take back” the city if local officials did not act.
At the same news conference, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the protesters could not remain camped behind barricades in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.