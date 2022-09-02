U.S. President Biden holds an event for his “American Rescue Plan” investments at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after an event to discuss his “American Rescue Plan” investments in regional communities, at an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. September 2, 2022. 

 U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he does not consider all of former President Donald Trump's supporters to be a threat to the nation, but said anyone who uses violence or fails to condemn it does pose a threat to democracy.

Biden condemned "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans" in a speech on Thursday night, calling their "extremism" a threat to democracy.