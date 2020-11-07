About 100 people rallied outside the State House on Saturday afternoon, waving Trump 2020 flags and signs to protest the apparent victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
“The election isn’t over yet,” said a woman named from Nashua who wished to identify herself only as Liz.
“I want to show my support for the president and my support for keeping the process transparent.”
President Donald Trump’s campaign will likely call for recounts in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, but the campaign has yet to call for a recount in New Hampshire. Recounts in 16 State House races are scheduled for Friday.
A man who identified himself as Nicholas E said he did not believe that Biden could have outperformed Hillary Clinton in the Rust Belt states while losing voters in Texas and Florida. He did not believe that people who voted for Gov. Chris Sununu also voted for Biden.
“I’m worried there was fraud,” he said.
Even if no widespread fraud is proven, Nicholas said he did not think Republicans had any obligation to work with a Biden administration.
“We just spent four years of the Democratic party refusing to accept Trump as their president.”
On the other end of the block, a group of about 10 people waved Biden-Harris signs for honking drivers on Main Street.
“I feel really hopeful,” Ivy Barboza of Concord said through a Wonder Woman mask. “I think the country can come together.”
Maybe coming together will take a long time, she said. “But I’m hopeful it can be the beginning.”