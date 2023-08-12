Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ron DeSantis campaigns at the Iowa State Fair, in Des Moines

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis serves hard-boiled eggs at the Iowa Egg Council stand, as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

 SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were holding competing events in the early nominating state of Iowa on Saturday, at a time when the former president overwhelmingly dominates opinion polls and the Florida governor is scrambling to reset his troubled campaign.

DeSantis, who has had two staff shake-ups in the past three weeks and is sinking in the polls, had long planned to attend the Iowa State Fair, a political must for aspiring presidential candidates in the state that kicks off the Republican nominating contest in January.