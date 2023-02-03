Former president Donald Trump said late Thursday that he "totally" disagrees with the assessment of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol "did his job."

"I totally disagree with the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy," Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. "ASHLI BABBITT WAS MURDERED!!!"