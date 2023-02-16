George Santos

Representative-elect George Santos, a Republican from New York, during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.  

Another twist in the never-ending saga of George Santos: One of his top donors owns multiple employment screening companies. One simple search and the whole mess could have been averted.

Josh Eisen, a former congressional candidate and longtime Republican donor, owns and operates two background investigation companies: Morningside Evaluations, a foreign work and education credential verification firm, and SpanTran, a company that offers more granular evaluations of foreign academic credentials for international students who want to apply to American universities.