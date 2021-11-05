Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday will announce the appointment of two veteran diplomats to oversee the State Department’s efforts on “Havana syndrome” and the deployment of “new technology” to help understand the cause of the mysterious health incidents, a senior administration official told McClatchy.
Blinken will name Jonathan Moore, a career foreign service officer, to coordinate the overall State Department response, and Margaret Uyehara as senior care coordinator to ensure affected diplomats receive top medical treatment.
He will also preview the deployment of new technology to posts across the globe that may help the government understand what is causing the incidents, a frustrating riddle for three consecutive administrations and the U.S. intelligence community.
In his first speech on the incidents, Blinken intends to emphasize to the entire State Department staff how seriously he is taking the strange health phenomenon, the official said.
Blinken will outline a new partnership with Johns Hopkins University that will enhance care options for diplomats experiencing symptoms and plans to encourage personnel to report any episodes as quickly as possible, highlighting an email address recently set up that will allow diplomats and their family members to report incidents anonymously if they prefer.
President Joe Biden’s administration has not been able to provide an explanation for the incidents that similarly baffled the former Trump and Obama administrations after they first emerged at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in 2016.
The U.S. government suspects, but has not been able to confidently determine the episodes are attacks on American personnel by a foreign adversary.
But the president’s team believes it is getting closer to identifying who is responsible and understanding what mechanism is being used to cause the mysterious health episodes reported by over 200 diplomats, CIA operatives and national security officials in Washington and overseas.
U.S. personnel stationed around the world have reported symptoms of sudden vertigo, dizziness, nausea and headaches. Some of them have shown physiological signs of brain injuries, and some have come down with symptoms at the same time as others in their immediate vicinity.
The State Department is developing, obtaining and deploying new technology to the field that is helping them understand what is causing the incidents, the senior official said without being more specific.
“New technology is helping us more quickly and thoroughly evaluate a variety of potential causes, and we’ve distributed this technology across posts so we can respond rapidly,” the official said.
The department has also taken steps in recent months to standardize training and care for victims, incorporating new guidance into their overseas security seminars and standardizing their medical assessments.
The State Department also began a voluntary program over the summer allowing employees and their families to collect baseline health information, which doctors can then use as a basis of comparison if they experience symptoms later on in the field.
“We have sent a very clear signal throughout our bureaus and elements within the department that every single report has to be taken extraordinarily seriously, that those investigating should follow standard guidance, and to report them up the chain,” the senior official said.
NEW LEADERSHIP
Both Moore and Uyehara have decades of experience overseas, particularly in eastern Europe.
Moore recently worked as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, and has in the past served at the U.S. Embassy to Belarus and as the State Department’s Deputy and Acting Director of the Office of Russian Affairs.
Uyehara, also a longtime foreign service officer, has served in various senior diplomatic roles in Montenegro, Kyiv, Frankfurt and Vienna. She began the current job in late September.
The new leadership team replaces Pamela Spratlen, who oversaw the department’s response to the anomalous health incidents for six months before leaving in September.
A State Department spokesman said at the time that Spratlen left after reaching the maximum number of hours she was allowed to work under her status as a retiree. But multiple administration officials told McClatchy that her skepticism that the phenomenon is real created friction with those who experienced it and leaders in the department.
Uyehara was chosen to lead the department’s direct engagement with victims in part because she is “known within the department for her compassion,” the official said.
Democratic and Republican members of Congress complained in recent months that diplomats had not received adequate care after reporting cases, and that officials in charge of the State Department response had insufficient power and access to leadership.
Moore and Uyehara “will have ready access to the secretary,” the senior official said. “He has made clear that they should come to him directly and personally for any issue where his intervention is needed.”
In a letter last week to Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and obtained by McClatchy, Blinken said the U.S. government does “not yet know the cause of these incidents or whether they may be attributed to a foreign actor. But we are leaving no stone unturned to get the answers.”
CIA Director Bill Burns, however, has referred to them as attacks, and senior national security officials in the administration suspect the health episodes are being caused by some kind of directed energy device.
Some Biden officials privately fear that U.S. delegations traveling overseas are being targeted – and that those responsible are intentionally escalating their attacks against American personnel.
U.S. diplomats in Vietnam reported experiencing symptoms shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to arrive there in August. A member of Burns’ team reported a case during their recent trip to India in September. And cases in Colombia were reported before the head of U.S. Southern Command visited.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.