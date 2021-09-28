Two top Fed officials are leaving their posts amid scrutiny over their stocktrading activities during the COVID crisis, behavior which spurred an unusual review by the Federal Reserve of trading rules for its officials.
Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan both announced their retirements on Monday. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News and other outlets reported on the financial disclosures of the regional bank presidents, showing that both actively traded in stocks and other investments while in their roles setting monetary policy and assisting the central bank through the covid crisis.
"Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve's execution of that vital work. For that reason, I have decided to retire," Kaplan said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Rosengren announced his retirement earlier in the day. Rosengren had previously planned to retire in June 2022, when he turned 65 and hit the bank's mandatory retirement age. But he said that date was moved up so he could manage and care for a kidney condition.
Kaplan's trading activity included 27 individual stocks, funds or alternative asset holdings, each valued at over $1 million, according to his investment disclosure form. Rosengren's trading activities were on a smaller top-line scale. The investments ranged between the tens of thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars, with none of the assets valued above $250,000.
But the holdings nevertheless drew scrutiny for stakes in four separate real estate investment trusts. Last year, Rosengren's public speeches and remarks highlighted his concerns for the commercial real estate sector as the economy weathered the coronavirus recession.
After revelations of their behavior were made public, Rosengren and Kaplan said they would sell their stocks to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Both Kaplan and Rosengren maintained that their trading activities were consistent with the Fed's ethics rules. But the Fed opted to launch a formal review of its rules governing financial activity for officials. Last week, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said "no one on the [Fed's policy committee] is happy to be - to be in this situation."
Kaplan has been president of the Dallas Fed since 2015. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs for more than two decades and became its vice chairman with oversight of the firm's investment-banking activities. Kaplan was also professor at Harvard Business School before joining the Fed.
Rosengren has served at the Boston Fed for 35 years and, during the pandemic, was one of the key leaders running the Fed's emergency lending facilities.
The Main Street lending program, for example, was run out of the Boston Fed and was set up to help cover loans for midsize businesses. But the $600 billion program was largely overshadowed by a delayed rollout, muted interest from banks and businesses, and onerous lending terms.
At the time, Rosengren called on Congress to help clarify whether the Main Street lending program could make riskier loans, which would have helped push more money out the door to companies trying to stay afloat.
But the idea of loosening the rules was fraught from the start. The Fed can only lend - it cannot give grants. Rosengren warned that some Main Street loans will take losses, which would ultimately be covered by taxpayer dollars.
"It's important for Congress to make clear how much risk they want," Rosengren told The Washington Post in September 2020. "Right now, it's easy to say, 'We want lots of loans.' But a year and a half from now, people are going to want to know why those loans went bad."
Rosengren became the Boston Fed's 13th president in 2007. Before being elevated to the top job, Rosengren ran the bank's supervision, regulation and credit functions.
Kenneth Montgomery will fill in as the Boston Fed's interim president and chief executive, the Boston Fed said. Montgomery is the Boston Fed's first vice president and chief operating officer.