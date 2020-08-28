CONCORD — In nine days, Republican primary voters decide who will have the chance to unseat U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen statewide and Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st Congressional District.
The races are similar in their contrasts. Both pit under-financed New Hampshire natives against cash-rich candidates with briefer Granite State ties but President Donald Trump in their corners.
Trump’s endorsements have not dominated these races, especially in the closing weeks of the campaign.
Instead, the races have turned into intense battles over which candidate’s background and life story is better suited for the stiff challenge to come in the fall.
U.S. Senate
Don Bolduc of Stratham and Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro are vying to challenge Shaheen in November.
Bolduc, a 62-year-old Laconia native, entered the race first in 2019 after retiring from the U.S. Army as a brigadier general with 33 years of service.
His service record included command of a special forces group battalion and 10 combat duty tours in Afghanistan.
Bolduc also received national attention for his outspoken advocacy while in the Army for soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, something for which he received treatment.
“The powerful thing is that I can use myself as an example,” Bolduc told the New York Times in 2016. “And thank goodness not everybody can do that. But I’m able to do it, so that has some sort of different type of credibility to it.
Messner moved to New Hampshire full-time in 2018 and early on had to fend off charges from both Democratic activists and Bolduc supporters that he was a “carpetbagger.”
Messner said he has spent his entire business career building a national law firm in Denver specializing in trial defense. More than a decade ago, he bought a Lake Wentworth vacation spot he has converted into his year-round home.
“More than 40 years ago I first came here to help close up a camp for a buddy of mine and I thought then this place is so special I’ve got to come back and live here some day,” Messner said in a recent interview.
“I love New Hampshire and I’ll be here forever.”
Like Trump, before mounting his first campaign for elective office, Messner donated to several Democratic politicians, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. Also like the president, Messner described those donations as standard practice for business executives with a national reach.
Financial edge
More than half of New Hampshire’s residents aren’t born here, but the tactic of branding your opponent an interloper sometimes works.
In 2014, many observers believe Shaheen (a Missouri native who moved here in 1973) survived her last re-election bid because her opponent, former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, had to deal with complaints from both parties that he merely moved over the border into a Rye condo to try to unseat her.
Two years ago, combat veteran Maura Sullivan, D-Portsmouth, built a big campaign war chest and looked to have a good chance of topping Pappas in their 11-person primary until press reports focused on her having just moved here a year earlier and her checkered record of voting at all in past elections.
There’s no disputing Messner has the edge when it comes to money.
The multi-millionaire already has spent $3.8 million from his bank account, and there appears to be plenty more where that came from.
He might need it. Shaheen already has raised nearly $14 million.
Messner’s personal war chest was widely seen as a factor in former Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s decision to pass on this race, and ex-House Speaker Bill O’Brien dropping out when he couldn’t raise enough to compete.
Bolduc has raised $884,000 from other donors, which is nearly twice as much as Messner has, but by the end of June he had less than $200,000 in the bank.
“Big money alone won’t decide this election. Support at the grassroots level will,” Bolduc said.
The controversies
Both candidates have shrugged off character controversies.
The Washington Post reported that early on in the campaign Bolduc used “photo trickery” to give many in the media the impression his Afghanistan exploits included being part of an elite “Horse Soldiers” unit deployed soon after 9/11 and depicted in the Hollywood film “12 Strong.”
Bolduc spokesman Josh McElveen said Bolduc never misled anyone.
“Don Bolduc and his team used every resource available to them from the outset of their operation, including horseback,” McElveen said in response.
“That he didn’t save more pictures is an indication of fighting a war, instead of sightseeing.”
McElveen said Bolduc was quick to correct those who connected him to the Horse Soldiers and the movie.
Colorado Democratic lawyers have asked that state’s attorney general to investigate whether Messner broke criminal law with a foundation he created to support scholarships for needy students.
Messner has called the attack a “political hit job” without merit and said his philanthropy has provided support for two students.
Both candidates embrace the Trump agenda for less regulation, lower federal taxes, crackdowns on illegal immigration and an “America first” trade and foreign policy.
Bolduc drew some criticism when in a digital ad he vowed to battle “liberal, socialist pansies.”
“I didn’t use pansy in a derogatory way — they did. I used pansy to mean weak, people who are weak in Washington, D.C., allowing America to be used as a social experiment,” Bolduc said.
“The socialist wolf is knocking on our door and this is what this election is about.”
In turn, Messner has lampooned the incumbent as “D.C. Shaheen,” who became wealthy while serving in the Senate. Bolduc, by contrast, said Shaheen’s career shouldn’t be dismissed.
“Jeanne Shaheen has served this state since 1975. She has been a governor and a senator. Not all that she has done is bad ... but she does not deserve a third term as our senator,” Bolduc said.
Messner said he is not seeking a long career in politics. Rather, like Trump, he wants to put his success as a private sector executive to work in Washington.
“I can help this president rebuild our economy and that can happen when we get government out of the way,” Messner said.
U.S. House
Matt Mayberry of Dover and Matt Mowers of Bedford are in a battle to face Pappas in November.
Mayberry, a 56-year-old Dover native, said he is the only one who can make Pappas a one-term congressman.
His experience includes serving as vice chairman of the Republican State Committee and stints on the school board and city council in his hometown.
He is not shy about comparing his home-grown resume to that of Matt Mowers, a 31-year-old New Jersey native.
“When I was working for Donald Trump’s election in 2016, my opponent was managing Chris Christie’s campaign,” Mayberry said of the former New Jersey governor.
“He is looking for a way back to D.C. and hoping that New Hampshire taxpayers will foot the bill for him. He doesn’t even meet the residency requirements to run for state rep in New Hampshire.”
Mowers, a Bedford resident, points out he came to New Hampshire to serve as executive director of the New Hampshire GOP in 2013.
After Trump’s election, Mowers followed him to Washington, serving in the office of then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then later in the State Department’s global HIV support program, working to get it reauthorized.
“I’ve got a lot of history here,” Mowers said recently.Outsider vs. incumbentNew Hampshire political lore suggests Mowers could beat the Manchester-born Pappas, who comes from a generation of families that have owned the iconic, Puritan Backroom Restaurant.
Soon after Republican conservative and airline pilot Gordon Humphrey moved here, he unseated late, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom McIntyre in 1978.
Six years later, New Jersey-born Bob Smith on his third try won the 1st Congressional District seat over Democratic incumbent Norm D’Amours and went on to serve 12 years in the U.S. Senate.
By the end of June, Mowers had raised nearly $700,000, four times as much as Mayberry, who by that time had only about $70,000 left in the bank.
Mayberry’s long tenure has attracted some prominent support, from former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, ex-Governors Steve Merrill and Craig Benson and ex-House Speakers Doug Scamman and Gene Chandler.
Trump’s endorsement has brought many of his leadership team into Mowers’ camp, led by Lewandowski as well as U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Mowers supporters also note Mayberry’s tenure as vice chairman occurred under ex-chair Jennifer Horn, who, after being unseated in 2017, went on to help create the Lincoln Project, which has bankrolled millions in attack ads against Trump
Mayberry has stressed his long advocacy to support gun rights and said he would do a better job than Pappas has in delivering constituent service.
Mowers said his experiences with international affairs make him more qualified to help New Hampshire job creators and start-ups navigate through the federal bureaucracy dealing with regulations and acquiring financial support..
Mowers and Mayberry have both signed the Term Limits Pledge that if elected, they will serve no more than three two-year terms in the U.S. House.