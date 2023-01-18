U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in Zurich

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He as they meet for talks in Zurich, Switzerland, January, 18, 2023.  

The top U.S. and China economic officials held their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday, pledging to improve communication as a way to avoid more serious confrontation during a period of heightened tensions.

"We share a responsibility to show that China and the United States can manage our differences and prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in brief public remarks at the start of talks with Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich.