FILE PHOTO: Asylum-seeking migrants cross the Rio Bravo river, the border between the United States and Mexico, to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 2, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

WASHINGTON - The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in January plummeted amid a seasonal slowdown and implementation of new restrictions imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, a tenuous reprieve as he grapples with record crossings.

U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested an average of about 4,000 migrants per day in January, three U.S. officials told Reuters this week. That's down from an average of around 7,400 per day during the week before Christmas, one of the officials said.