WASHINGTON - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, a top U.S. public health official, is leaving the institution at the end of June, the CDC said on Friday.

Walensky led the institution for two years at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height. Her agency was pivotal in ushering in the adoption of vaccine recommendations that pushed back the virus' deadly spread.