The U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs are likely to meet for their first talks since Beijing suspended dialog with Washington over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August visit to Taiwan - the latest sign that ties between the two nations are stabilizing.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would welcome a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe during a gathering of defense chiefs in Cambodia, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said Monday in Jakarta. That would follow Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent meetings with President Joe Biden and, separately, Vice President Kamala Harris, who remains in the region.