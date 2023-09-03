 Skip to main content
U.S. deficit explodes even as economy grows

The federal deficit is projected to roughly double this year, as bigger interest payments and lower tax receipts widen the nation's spending imbalance despite robust overall economic growth.

After the government's record spending in 2020 and 2021 to combat the impact of covid-19, the deficit dropped by the greatest amount ever in 2022, falling from close to $3 trillion to roughly $1 trillion. But rather than continue to fall to its pre-pandemic levels, the deficit then shot upward. Budget experts now project that it will probably rise to about $2 trillion for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan group that advocates for lower deficits. (These numbers ignore President Biden's $400 billion student debt cancellation policy, which was struck down by the Supreme Court this year and never took effect.)

Download PDF Deficit surges again after briefly falling post-covid
Download PDF The federal deficit rises again as a share of the nation's economy
Download PDF U.S. faces increase in interest payments on the federal debt

