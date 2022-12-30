FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Ways and Means Committee meeting in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Ways and Means Committee staff members transport boxes of documents after a committee meeting to discuss former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2022.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New york, U.S., August 10, 2022. 

A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the public on Friday in an extraordinary move days before Republicans are due to take control of the chamber.

Release of Trump's redacted returns for 2015 through 2020 caps a multi-year battle between the Republican former president and Democratic lawmakers that was settled only last month by the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) looks on as Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) speaks to the media after a committee meeting to discuss former President Donald Trump's tax returns on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2022.  