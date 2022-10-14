Trump holds rally in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump throws “Save America” hats during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday.

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters voted on Thursday to subpoena the former president, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply.

The House select committee’s seven Democratic and two Republican members voted 9-0 in favor of issuing a subpoena for Trump to provide documents and testimony under oath in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

 