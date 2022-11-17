COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looks at her phone, as she attends the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 11, 2022.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce on Thursday whether she will step down as Democratic leader of the chamber, a day after Republicans were projected to have won control of the House in the midterm elections.

The Washington news outlet Puck News, quoting unidentified sources, reported that Pelosi will say that she plans to leave her leadership role and endorse Representative Hakeem Jeffries to take her place.