Former president and 2024 Republican front-runner Donald Trump has launched myriad broadsides at President Biden. In statements from the campaign trail, Trump has decried Biden's "calamitous and failed presidency," and singled out a string of supposed foreign policy disasters, including the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the spiraling war in Ukraine and the looming confrontation with China. In March, Trump seized upon Biden's slip of the tongue during a speech to Canada's Parliament, where he accidentally applauded "China for stepping up," before swiftly correcting himself and saying "Canada."

"Mistakes like this, a really big one in Canada's Parliament, are just not allowed to happen," Trump posted on his social media platform. "We are a laughing stock all over the WORLD!"