Pete Buttigieg
Buy Now

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a ceremony Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, on Berlin’s Mason City Bridge.  He presented New Hampshire's most northern city with a check for $19.5 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

More needs to be done to address rail safety in the face of hundreds of annual train derailments, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday.

"Rail safety is something that has evolved a lot over the years but there's clearly more than needs to be done," Buttigieg told Yahoo Finance. He noted there are roughly 1,000 train derailments annually and said that points to a "need to continue to raise the bar on rail safety."